100,000 new Apco meters this year in Roanoke and Lynchburg

Appalachian Power is installing close to 100,000 new electric meters this year in the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas. The new generation of meters automatically sends and receives information between your home and Appalachian Power. Among other things, they immediately let the utility know if your power is out. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

