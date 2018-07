Overnight Sensations is a “Friendraiser” for live local theater

They call it a “Friend-raiser” – as opposed to a fundraiser. Since 2006 “Overnight Sensations” at Mill Mountain Theatre has offered a unique, free experience when it comes to stage plays. It returns tomorrow night as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

