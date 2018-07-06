State police issue critically missing adult alert for 39-year-old woman

From News Release: The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department on 07/05/2018 at 1801 hours.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for Bellamy Malaki Gamboa, an Asian female, 39 year old, height 5’01”, weight 135 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and “Bellamy” tattooed on her right ankle.

She is believed to have been abducted and in danger. She was last seen on 07/01/2018.

Please contact the Virginia Beach Police Police Department at 1-757-385-8175 if located.

You may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com/