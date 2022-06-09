Another fatal shooting in NW Roanoke around midnight

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On June 9 at approximately 12:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in a parking lot in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.