Amber Alert for two children in Hampton area

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on October 16, 2022 at 1430 hours. The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at Walmart, 1900 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA. Abducted is Adriana Truitt, white female, sandy hair, blue eyes, 1 years old, 2 foot 0 inches tall, weighing 30 lbs, last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, blue baseball socks.

Abducted is Jaxon Truitt, biracial male, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 years old, 3 foot 0 inches tall, weighing 25 lbs, last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

The children are believed to have been abducted by Timothy Truitt, white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 6 foot 1 inches tall, weighing 175 Lbs, last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on chest, gray shorts, and white shoes Last seen driving a maroon sedan.

For further information contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts

Missing children

Adriana Truitt

– Age now: 1

– Sex: Female

– Skin: White

– Hair: Sandy

– Eyes: Blue

– Height: 2’0″

– Weight: 30 lbs

– Description: Last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants and red/white/blue baseball socks

Jaxon Truitt

– Age now: 2

– Sex: Male

– Skin: Biracial

– Hair: Brown

– Eyes: Brown

– Height: 3’0″

– Weight: 25 lbs

– Description: Last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants and gray and blue sneakers

Suspect

Timothy Truitt

– Age now: 36

– Sex: Male

– Skin: White

– Hair: Brown

– Eyes: Brown

– Height: 6’1″

– Weight: 175 lbs

– Description: Last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on chest, gray shorts and white shoes