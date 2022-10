Dawgs in camp prepping for Friday’s season opener

The ice is down and training camp for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs is underway. The season opener for the Dawgs is this Friday at the Berglund Center versus Fayetteville. There are some new faces of course but around a dozen players who were with the Rail Yard Dawgs at some point last season are expected back when the puck drops on Friday night. Forward Mac Jansen is one of the veterans coming back from a late season run to the SPHL championship series: