Smoke alarm importance highlighted by recent fire

On the heels of a fatal house fire in a Roanoke duplex without smoke alarms, Roanoke Fire and EMS are reminding residents of the importance of smoke detectors. Becky Smith, Fire Marshal Battalion Chief for Roanoke Fire and EMS, says that fire prevention and education are crucial missions for her department. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has more:

Click here to get a free smoke alarm from Roanoke Fire and EMS