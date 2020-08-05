Amber Alert

| By

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on August 5, 2020 at 1809 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen near Ayrshire Way, Newport News, VA.

Abducted is Autumn Williams, Black, Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 4 years old, 3 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 40 lbs, Last seen wearing a blue Frozen princess gown.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams, Black Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 foot tall, weighing 170 lbs, Unknown clothing description.

Last seen driving a 2000 Silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia registration VGK-5046.

For further information contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100 or visit www.vaamberalert.com