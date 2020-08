VA811, Roanoke City E-911 will share new facility

Roanoke City’s Emergency 9-1-1 call center moves in soon to the new Blue Hills Communications Center, but Virginia Utility Protective Services – “Virginia 811”, is already onsite at the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology. WFIR took a tour several days ago, as Gene Marrano reports:

