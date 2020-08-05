Help sought to find woman missing more than one month

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an individual that has been missing since July 3, 2020. Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, 58, of Ridgeway, VA was reported missing on July 16, 2020 by a family member.

She was last seen at a residence on Willow Ct., Martinsville, Virginia on the evening of July 3, 2020.

Miss Valentine is a black female, 5’8”, 160 pounds, long brown hair with brown eyes. Valentine may be traveling in a 2002 silver, Toyota Solara, 2 door coupe with Virginia license plate number, VC-3019.

It is unknown at this time if Miss Valentine is in danger. Her whereabouts are sought to check her well-being.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or call 9-1-1.