All ABC stores return to normal hours Tuesday

All Virginia ABC stores will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday. The state liquor outlets had operated on reduced schedules since late January, the result of COVID-related staffing difficulties. All stores will again open at 10:00 each day, except for those that normally open later on Sundays.

NEWS RELEASE:– Beginning Tuesday, March 1, all 396 Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will return to normal operating hours.

All stores will open by 10 a.m. every day, apart from some stores which regularly open later on Sundays. Store closing times, which were not part of the month-long adjustment, will remain the same. Closing times vary by store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

All ABC stores have been observing reduced hours since Jan. 24, opening daily at noon in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases making staffing difficult.

As an alternative to in-store shopping, customers can place orders online at www.abc.virginia.gov for curbside pickup or home delivery in nearly all areas of the commonwealth.

ABC continues to monitor information regarding COVID-19. Future decisions related to ABC store operations will be made based on the best information available to ABC and implemented on a case-by-case basis.