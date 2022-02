AAA says Virginia gas prices may set new record highs this year

AAA says gas prices may top Virginia’s previous record high later this year, and if that happens, it means those prices will top $4 a gallon. We’re not there yet, but at $3.41 a gallon on average for regular yesterday statewide, that is already 12 cents a gallon higher than at any time last year — and this at a time of year that normally sees relatively low prices. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

AAA says the current record average statewide price for regular is $4.01 a gallon set July 17, 2008.