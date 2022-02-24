Griffith says US must provide energy to Europe for sanctions to succeed

| By

Congressman Morgan Griffith says the United States needs to help in a big way if sanctions against Russia are to succeed. Griffith says sanctions that include a cutoff of all natural gas to Europe from Russia would cause deep economic harm to that country — but it will only succeed, he says, if countries like Germany receive sufficient energy supplies elsewhere. Griffith says Russia is betting Germany breaks down and the European coalition folds, and the U.S. must do all it can to prevent that from happening. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Here is a longer-form version of Griffith’s statement: