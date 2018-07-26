Alert: Scammers use real sheriff’s office name and phone number

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the real name of a major and a real sheriff’s office phone number in efforts to separate you from your money. This time, the recording asks you to call a separate number. Officials say it is a scam, and you should not call the number the recording gives you.

News release: It has been brought to the attention of the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office that someone is using a member of our administration’s name and office phone number to assist an ongoing scam. We have had numerous citizen’s call in and state someone is identifying as Major Hudson with the caller ID displaying the phone number of 540-283-3110, which is an actual Sheriff’s Office phone number. They are leaving a message asking for citizens to call another number which is 540-268-8991. When you call the 540-268-8991 a female’s voice is on a recording stating “Hello, please state your name after the tone and global voice will try to connect you”.

Please do not call the 540-268-8991 and please do not leave your name or any other personal information on this recording.

If you do need to contact the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office please use 540-283-3145.