Accident creates big backups on I-81

UPDATE: VDOT reports the backups and congestion have been cleared.

PREVIOUS: New: I-81N at 0.9 mile north of Junction Interstate 64-Exit 191. Incident: congestion or delay. Motorists can expect delays of 2 mi.

PREVIOUS: I-81N at 0.3 mile north of Junction US 60 West-Exit 188B. Incident: vehicle crash. The North left shoulder and left lane are closed. Motorists can expect delays of 5 mi.