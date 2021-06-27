Flood Advisory for much of Roanoke region

| By

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for… West Central Bedford County in south central Virginia… Southeastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia… Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia… Roanoke County in west central Virginia… The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia… The City of Salem in west central Virginia…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 523 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some areas have already experienced the heavy rain, while others were just starting to see the first drops. In time, the entire area within the advisory region is expected to have the potential for urban or small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, New Castle, Catawba, Stewartsville and Hollins. This includes the following streams and drainages… Buffalo Creek, Broad Run, Big Bear Rock Branch, Bore Auger Creek, Carvin Creek and Back Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. &&