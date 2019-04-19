UPDATE: One accident cleared, another remains on I-81

VDOT reports a northbound accident at milemarker 121 has been cleared. Its traffic cams show northbound traffic starting to move again in the area, but some residual backups remain for several miles. Cleanup operations continue, meanwhile, six miles back at milemarker 115 between Radford and Christiansburg; VDOT reports one northbound lane is blocked there, creating additional backups of two miles. There is is the likelihood as well for heavy traffic on US 11/460 from I-81 to the Shawsville and Dixie Caverns areas.