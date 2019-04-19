UPDATE: Storm damage reported in Franklin County, highway blocked

An earlier tornado warning has expired in Franklin County, but there are multiple reports of severe storm damage in the Syndorsville area south of Rocky Mount near US 220 and Fishburn Mountain Road. One home appears to be destroyed and trees are reported downed there, but it is unclear whether the winds that caused the damage were those of a strong storm or a tornado. Traffic is being diverted off a portion of northbound US 220.

This comes as a Tornado Watch is in effect until 5:00 pm today for the follow areas of Virginia: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; City of Buena Vista; City of Covington; City of Danville; City of Galax; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Wythe.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable to development of tornadoes.