Police seek suspects for using dead person’s credit card account

| By

News release: The Roanoke Police Department is asking for your help identifying the people in this picture. We believe they are connected to a case involving the fraudulent use of a deceased victim’s credit card account. This investigation is multi-jurisdictional, and your help is needed to further this investigation. If you have any information please call (540) 344-8500 and reference case number 19-005933. You can also text us at 274637; please begin text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.