ABC removes Russian liquor amid violence in Ukraine

| By

From Virginia ABC: In the spirit of Gov. Youngkin’s call for decisive action in support of Ukraine, Virginia ABC is removing Russian-sourced vodka brands from our store shelves. We have immediately identified seven Russian-sourced vodka brands in our inventory:

o Beluga

o Hammer & Sickle

o Imperia

o Mamont

o Organika

o Russian Standard

o ZYR

We carry other spirits that have Russian-themed monikers and marketing such as Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, but these products are not produced in Russia and will not be removed from our shelves.

As the sole retailer of distilled spirits in Virginia, Virginia ABC remains committed to providing customers and licensees with a wide range of products. We are currently reviewing other products that we carry to determine if they have origins in Russia.