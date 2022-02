Runway 5K at ROA coming in May

| By

Perhaps you fly out of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport – but what about flying around a runway and taxiway for a 5K race? That’s what is planned on May 14 – the “Runway 5K at ROA.” Its also a fundraiser for cancer research at Carilion Clinic. Online registration for the “Runway 5K at ROA” will be up and running by tomorrow. They have just a two-hour window between commercial flights to run that race on the airport runway. Brad Boettcher is a spokesman for ROA: