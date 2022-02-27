Olde Salem Brewing to open a location in former Deschutes space

From Olde Salem Brewing Company: Good morning! Well, as most of you gathered, we have some news to share! 315 Market Street in downtown Roanoke will be our second home! We are very excited for the opportunity to join the other fantastic breweries that currently occupy downtown, and bring some Salem flavor to the market! Over the coming weeks we will be working through the process of getting the space ready for opening, and as soon as we can, we will let you know a date that we will open the doors! Previously we had announced plans to open a second location in the Wasena area, and we tried very hard to make that work. Unfortunately, the property that we hoped to utilize ultimately needed more work than we were able to do to pull off a brewery there. It was a tough decision, but when the opportunity arose for 315 Market St, we knew we had to take it. Everyone at Olde Salem Brewing Company is thrilled to join downtown Roanoke, we can’t wait to see you soon!