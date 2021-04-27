A second Monday shooting in Roanoke; girl hospitalized

Police say girl was shot and seriously wounded late last night in northwest Roanoke. Officers responded to reports of gunfire near Melrose Avenue and 24th Street, and while there were no victims or suspects present upon arrival, they soon found the juvenile victim in a car on the 300 block of Luck Avenue Southwest. So far, no word of any arrests.

NEWS RELEASE: On April 26, 2021 at about 11:20 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to the area of Melrose Avenue NW and 24th Street NW regarding reports of a person who had been shot. Officers determined that the incident did occur on Melrose Avenue NW, but no victims or persons of interest were located in the immediate area. A short time later, officers observed a vehicle in the 300 block of Luck Avenue SW that was involved in the shooting. Officers located a juvenile female in the vehicle who had what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and details are limited at this time. No arrest have made regarding this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.