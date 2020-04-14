Veterans Benefits Administration regional office keeps operating from homes

The office that handles the benefits and services for Roanoke-region veterans says while its Poff Building office is closed, its staff remain at work and able to handle veterans’ questions and concerns. More than 400 people work at the Roanoke office, and all are now doing so from home. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Veterans will continue to receive benefits and services from our Department even with the National Corona Virus/COVID-19 situation. In response to this pandemic the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) temporarily closed its 56 regional benefit offices to the public on March 19th.

The decision to close our offices to the general public, is part of the VA’s effort to limit exposure to vulnerable populations like our older Veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

While the Roanoke Regional Office may be closed to the general public all of our employees are still continuing to work, many of the in-person services are available via the phone or online through virtual options. VBA has and continues to adjust to ensure the safety and well being of its clients and staff.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has a number of ways Veterans and their families can stay in contact with us and obtain vital information relating to our benefits and services.

Some of those ways are by visiting or main website of www.va.gov , contacting to us at 1-800-827-1000, and sending us an inquiry to the following link.

https://iris.custhelp.va.gov/

For our local Veterans in the Roanoke area and their families, we have temporarily established a local number for telephone inquiries. We encourage all veterans who need assistance to call this number and leave your name, phone, number and brief message regarding your question. Our representatives will contact you back at your number to discuss your specific question or concern.

The number to call is 597-1237.

We also want to point at that our main VA website has important information concerning the Coronavirus along with a Frequently Asked Questions Page Veterans will find useful.

We also wish to remind veterans of the continued availability for services through our Veterans Crisis Line. Our representatives can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255 and pressing option 1. They may also reach us via text at 838255.