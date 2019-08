Former deputy pleads guilty to inappropriate contact with student

| By

A former Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy – who was a school resource officer at Liberty High School – entered a guilty plea today to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Daniel Clark was charged with inappropriate text messages and conversations with a teenage girl. The judge kept any sentencing under advisement until November 2021. In the meantime, the plea agreement calls no contact with the girl or her family, and Clark must submit proof of professional counseling services.