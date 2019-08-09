Task force on gun violence sets public meeting dates

| By

Roanoke City’s “Task force to Reduce Gun Violence” has set the dates for a round of public input sessions over the next three months. An update from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

8-9 Task Force Wrap#1-WEB

August 12 – Task Force Meeting, 7:00 p.m. – LOCATION CHANGE (Goodwill Youth HQ, 2502 Melrose Avenue, N. W., Suite G)

August 22 – Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence Public Hearing, 7:00 p.m. (City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue, S. W., 4th Floor)

September 9 – Task Force Meeting, 7:00 p.m.

October 14 – Task Force Meeting, 7:00 p.m.

October 17 – Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence Public Hearing, 7:00 pm, (City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue, S. W., 4th Floor)

November 4 – Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence Presentation to City Council, 2:00 p. m. (City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue, S. W., 4th Floor)