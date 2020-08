6th District Congressman Ben Cline live on reform bills and President Trump

Speaking live on WFIR this morning, 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline said President Trump made the case for his reelection during the GOP National Convention that wrapped up last night. Cline also discussed several bipartisan bills dealing with Congressional reform – and the stalemate in D.C. over a COVID-19 relief package. Hear the full length conversation below:

