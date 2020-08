Getting closer – Chris’s Coffee & Custard aiming for October launch

About three years into the project, Chris’s Coffee & Custard off 9th Street in Southeast Roanoke is getting ready to open by October. Beth Woodrum will employ mostly young adults with special needs – like her son and store namesake, Chris. Woodrum has also started a non-profit called “LovAble” that trains young adults with challenges for the workplace. Chris’s Coffee & Custard will feature a limited food menu as well and a large outdoor seating area when it opens.

