VDH reports 35 new COVID cases in Roanoke Valley

| By

The Virginia Department of Health attributes 35 new COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period: 10 new cases in Roanoke City, 14 in Roanoke County, two in Salem and nine in Botetourt County. This comes one day after 52 new cases were reported in the same region. Statewide, the VDH reports more than 117,000 confirmed or probable cases, but the seven-day moving average of new cases has been slowly declining since mid-July.