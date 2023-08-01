50 minutes into August, Roanoke records first fatal shooting of new month

| By

Roanoke City recorded its first fatal shooting for August less than one hour into the new month. Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Westside Boulevard around 12:50 am where they found a man lying outside a vehicle. He died later under hospital treatment. As has been the case with a series of other gun-related murders in the city, police say they have limited information and no suspects. This comes after Roanoke recorded seven gun-related murders in July.

NEWS RELEASE: On August 1, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Westside Blvd NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds lying outside of a vehicle. Officers rendered aid to the victim until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Later, officers were notified that the man had succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.