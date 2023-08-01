Looking for more foster care parents to meet the need

Foster Care organizations all over the region are in need of your help because there are more children in need than homes to take them in. DePaul Community Resources matches children in need with foster parents, and officials there say they saw the need grow during the pandemic. Potential foster parents go through a 10-week course as well as a home inspection, and once a child is placed in a home, foster parents receive ongoing support through counseling, training and special activities. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more: