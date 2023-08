Roanoke County dedicates more pickleball courts

| By

Roanoke County Parks will celebrates completion of six new pickleball courts today at Walrond Park in the Hollins area. It is the latest part of an to create more such courts across the county. If you are unfamiliar, pickleball is somewhat like tennis but on a smaller court, and in recent years, it has surged in popularity nationwide. Roanoke County’s outdoor courts are lit, meaning they can be used until 10:00 pm. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: