Walrond Park adds new Pickleball courts

| By

Six new outdoor Pickleball courts painted in bright colors at Walrond Park in northeast Roanoke County made their official debut with a ribbon cutting this morning. An app being used to help schedule local Pickleball games – usually played in a doubles format – now has close to 2000 members on it. Walrond park has a number of older pickleball courts that are scheduled for some upgrades. Carter Turner is a former tennis pro who has been playing Pickleball for the past six years; he says the Roanoke Valley has become known as a hub for the game: