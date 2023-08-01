Botetourt library practices to remain despite some residents’ objections

Botetourt County Supervisors will continue leaving it to library staffers to determine what books should be available. Teens can visit and make choices without a parent, but children under 13 must still have a parent present. That continues current policies and practices, but in recent months, some opponents have been urging Botetourt County to restrict teenagers’ unsupervised access, saying some of the books intend to deliver gay and transgender rights activists’ messages behind parents’ backs. Supporters of current policy say calls to restrict what is in the libraries, and who can access them, violate fundamental First Amendment rights. Supervisors passed a resolution Monday night saying Botetourt County Libraries’ current policies and practices protect both parental rights and citizen’s first amendment rights — and should remain as they are. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: