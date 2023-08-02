As teachers return, school systems seek ways to close learning gap

All teachers in at least four Roanoke-area school systems are back at work today — Roanoke, Franklin, Botetourt and Craig Counties — preparing for the resumption of classes next week. As they do, one main goal across the region is closing the learning gap that developed during the pandemic. State and national student tests scores declined dramatically between during COVID, the result largely of COVID-related school closings and remote instruction. In Franklin County, Superintendent Kevin Siers says one component of efforts to make up that gap comes from county leaders’ allocation of additional government funding. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: