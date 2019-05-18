$30,000 damage after Back Creek area fire

Updated: The fire at this address is still under investigation. However, there were working smoke alarms in the residence. Damage estimate is $30,000.00.

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue on May 17, 2019 — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 6:10 p.m., on Friday, May 17, 2019, to the 7400 block of Fernway Drive, which is located in the Back Creek area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Back Creek found smoke inside the two-story home. The fire was brought under control in about 40minutes. There were no injuries. The home was occupied by two adults and one juvenile at the time of the fire. All occupants made it safely out of the home. There is a fair amount of smoke damage to the home and the fire was contained to the garage. The family will be displaced by this fire and will be staying with family in the area. Units from Back Creek, Cave Spring, Bent Mountain, Clearbrook, and Fort Lewis responded to the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause and estimate damages.