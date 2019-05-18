One dead after single-vehicle Floyd County crash

| By

FLOYD, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T. A. Mackian is investigating a single-vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (May 17) at 2:30 p.m. on Route 8, at its intersection with Route 773 in Floyd County.

A 2001 Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Route 8 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail; ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Stanley Ingles Morefield, 80, of Floyd, Va. Mr. Morefield was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.