UPDATE: One flood victim found dead

UPDATE: Authorities in central Virginia say one of the two people swept away by a flooded creek has been found dead. Lt. Miller Stoddard of the Albemarle County Police Department said in a news release Thursday that one occupant of the Toyota Prius that was caught in the raging creek the night before had been located. Authorities were searching for the second person. Police did not immediately identify either person.

PREVIOUS: Authorities say flooding in rural Virginia that’s left at least three people missing has also damaged an unknown number of homes, washed out some roads and bridges. Dan Eggleston is fire chief for central Virginia’s Albemarle County. He said at a news conference Thursday that rescue efforts are continuing for two people who were swept away. A man and woman were last seen standing outside their silver Toyota Prius in Albemarle County on Wednesday night when they and their car were swept away. . Farther north in Madison County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post that rescuers are searching for a missing person after receiving a report of a female in the water. The post said the person was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and the search had been ongoing overnight. Officials in the area couldn’t immediately be reached for further details. Authorities are reminding citizens not to attempt to drive or walk across flooded roadways.