2nd Annual Golf Tournament to support pediatric cancer research

The Ballyhack Golf Club is hosting the 2nd annual Charlotte’s Play Yellow Invitational this Friday through Sunday, in partnership with the Life Ring Foundation and Carilion Clinic. Charlotte’s Play Yellow International started last year when the founders of the Life Ring Foundation launched the “Fighting Kids Cancer Campaign” that works to shorten the distance between means and needs for local kids suffering from pediatric cancer and blood disorders. Jordan Bousman, Vice President of Philanthropy for the Life Ring Foundation.

Click here to participate in the online auction.