FloydFest 2024-Horizon is next week at new home in Floyd County

After a two-year hiatus as it moved to a new location in Floyd County – a shorter drive from Roanoke – FloydFest 2024-Horizon returns next week beginning on Wednesday. The music and outdoors festival off Bent Mountain Road is bigger, but will be less crowded. CEO John McBroom and COO Sam Calhoun spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano and here is a “Longer Listen” segment: