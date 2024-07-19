Botetourt County pursuit ends in officer involved shooting

| By

A Virginia State Police Trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle yesterday on Route 460 in Botetourt County for Reckless Driving. After the trooper activated his emergency equipment, the motorcycle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The motorcycle exited Route 460 onto the Blueridge Parkway and continued north for another six miles to the 97.7-mile marker.

The motorcycle attempted to exit the Blueridge Parkway, crashing into a closed gate on the Bedford side of Black Horse Gap. The driver of the motorcycle produced a firearm, and the trooper discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect.

The 44-year-old male suspect died at the scene.

The passenger of the motorcycle was injured in the crash and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Trooper was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Virginia State Police will turn the findings over to the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for adjudication.