13-year-old facing charges over planned school violence

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) – A 13-year-old Virginia boy is facing criminal charges after police say he made plans to shoot people he deemed as “deserving” at his middle school. The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was arrested Friday and is being prosecuted in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. His name was not released. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy intended to take revenge on an individual who had bullied him over the last few years. He also planned to shot “the deserving” before taking his own life. A search of his home uncovered a switchblade knife, a bow and a pellet rifle. According to the sheriff’s office, a resource officer at F.T. Binns Middle School initiated the investigation after a parent observed a social media conversation where the boy confessed his plans.