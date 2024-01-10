General Assembly session predicted to be partisan and chaotic

Virginia lawmakers begin a new General Assembly session Wednesday, and there is a new dynamic at work. Democrats now control both houses, and more than a third of the delegates and state senators are serving for the first time. What seems clear is that with the Democratic-controlled legislature facing off with a Republican governor, Democrats will pass some bills they know Glenn Youngkin will surely veto. But WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says on the other hand, Republicans will introduce many bills they know have no chance of passage in the State Senate or House of Delegates. Denton says that it all adds up to a session likely to be partisan and chaotic, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: