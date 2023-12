D-Day Memorial lights up to remember each of June 6 fallen

| By

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is lighting up this weekend, one tea light at a time, to remember each of thousands of Americans who gave their lives in the Normandy landing. It’s called “Flames of Memory”, running tonight, tomorrow and Sunday from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. In addition, World War II reenactors and living history displays will be there tonight and tomorrow. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: