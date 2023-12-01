Shooting last night sends one to hospital

(from Roanoke PD) On November 30 around 10:50 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that an adult male with serious gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, but were unable to interview him as he was receiving medical care.

Earlier that evening, officers were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 100 block of 19th Street SW. Responding officers located evidence of shots fired and property damage to a residence in that area, but no injuries were reported to police at that time. Detectives are working to determine if there is any connection between the 19th Street SW shooting and the injured victim.

This remains an ongoing investigation and further details are limited at this time.