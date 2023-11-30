Two shootings appear to be related in NW Roanoke

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On November 30 at approximately 12:10 a.m., Roanoke Police received multiple reports of shots fired near 24th Street NW. Responding officers did not immediately locate a scene or any evidence of a shooting in that area, so they began patrolling through nearby neighborhoods to locate the source of the calls. An officer traveling in the 2400 block of Maryland Avenue NW was flagged down by a resident who advised there was an injured person inside a residence in the neighborhood. The officer entered the residence and located an adult male with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

As the investigation progressed, additional units located another adult male victim with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence in the 2100 block of Staunton Avenue NW. Roanoke Fire-EMS also transported that man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred at the residence in the 2400 block of Maryland Ave NW. Evidence indicates that there was a verbal altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire. No charges have been placed at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.