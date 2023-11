New statewide poll finds Biden support waning, COVID now a total non-issue

By

A new statewide poll finds that President Biden has lost considerable support among Virginia voters in the last six months, especially among a key group that often determines who wins elections. The same Roanoke College Poll shows that one of the most important election issues three years ago now ranks as a total non-issue in the state. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

CLICK HERE for full poll results and methodology.