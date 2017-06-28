Virginia man is accused of killing his girlfriend in Arizona

Authorities in Arizona say a Virginia man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. Buckeye police say 43-year-old Christopher Lloyd Peters of Virginia Beach was taken into custody Monday night. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet. Police say Peters and 60-year-old Katherine Linda Linker of Virginia Beach and Linker’s daughter recently moved into a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix. They say Peters and Linker got into an argument inside the home and he allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a small knife. Police say Linker was taken to a hospital, but died of her injury. They say Peters was still armed with a knife when officers arrived and a stun gun was used on him before his arrest.