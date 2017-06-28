Virginia man is accused of killing his girlfriend in Arizona

June 28th, 2017 | Written by:

Authorities in Arizona say a Virginia man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. Buckeye police say 43-year-old Christopher Lloyd Peters of Virginia Beach was taken into custody Monday night. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet. Police say Peters and 60-year-old Katherine Linda Linker of Virginia Beach and Linker’s daughter recently moved into a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix. They say Peters and Linker got into an argument inside the home and he allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a small knife. Police say Linker was taken to a hospital, but died of her injury. They say Peters was still armed with a knife when officers arrived and a stun gun was used on him before his arrest.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test