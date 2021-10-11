Zoo will be closed for a day as Heroes make repairs

| By

(Zoo release) Mill Mountain Zoo is proud to partner with area Lowe’s stores (the South Roanoke, store #0664 and East Roanoke, store #1764 locations) as employees carry out the mission of Lowe’s Heroes Program by “giving back to the communities where [Lowe’s team members] live and work…” To accommodate the generous volunteer support, the Zoo will be closed to guests on Thursday, October 14 for this event.

Lowe’s began its company-wide Heroes Program in the 1990s. Annually, each store adopts a project of its choice that meets critical needs of the associates, communities, and their industry. This year, Mill Mountain Zoo considers itself lucky to team up with two stores for this day long volunteer event. Fifty+ volunteers from Lowes stores across the Roanoke Valley will work together to perform renovations and landscaping projects on the Zoo’s grounds.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for being selected by the Lowes management team as the recipient of their Heroes Program. Being a 69-year-old Zoo on the mountain presents plenty of maintenance challenges, and we are in constant need of renovations and repairs. This project is perfectly timed since the Zoo loses most of its modest revenue stream in the fall and winter months due to a drastic drop in attendance.” said Niki Voudren, Mill Mountain Zoo’s Executive Director.