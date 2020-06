Youth sports may resume, but under guidelines that vary by activity

Governor Northam has released guidelines for youth sports under Phase 2 of his re-opening executive orders. They vary by sport, but administration officials say all rely on common sense. Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said at Tuesday’s briefing the basic principle is incidental contact is to be expected, but intentional contact should not. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

